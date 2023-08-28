Pi, Woebot, and Personal.ai: Meet ChatGPT’s new AI rivals

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Beyond ChatGPT, a new category of AI assistants is emerging. Pi, Poe, Personal.ai, and Woebot are personal AI chatbots. Unlike ChatGPT, Claude, and Bard, which I’ve written about recently, these new AI assistant bots are more focused on personal help than on writing or performing other tasks for you. Read on for how I’ve found these bots useful and for some suggestions for using them creatively.
Pi aims to be your new AI conversation partner
Pi is a free personal bot that gets to know you over time. After signing up for free at Pi.ai, you can chat with Pi through its site or app, or on WhatsApp.
It’s a friendly chat companion you can use as a sounding board for thoughts or questions. You can also use it to remember things that you’re afraid you might forget.
Three ways to use Pi
- Organize your thinking: Ask Pi to guide you through journaling or planning out a project. It will nudge you forward step by step.
- Prepare for a conversation: Pi can help you practice for an interview or get ready for a difficult discussion with a friend or colleague. It’s neutral and nonjudgmental, so it works well for simulations.
- Consider a new challenge: Ask Pi to help you think through a question you’re reflecting on or a decision you’re trying to make. You’re the one generating the input—Pi just prompts you with helpful questions.
How Pi differs from ChatGPT
Unlike ChatGPT and Claude, Pi isn’t designed to generate writing or Twitter threads for you. Nor will it write poems about sandwiches in the style of Shakespeare. Instead, it’s conversational and programmed to stick with you over time.
Caveats
Pi sometimes attributes things to you that you haven’t actually said. When I asked it to help me plan a project, the bot invented a task I hadn’t mentioned. And it claims capabilities it doesn’t have.
Alternatives to Pi
Personal.ai is a new bot that you can train on your own writings, documents you upload, or material you type or paste in. You can even feed it links or Google Drive documents. This makes it easier and faster to train than services like Pi.