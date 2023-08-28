Pi, Woebot, and Personal.ai: Meet ChatGPT’s new AI rivals

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Beyond ChatGPT, a new category of AI assistants is emerging. Pi, Poe, Personal.ai, and Woebot are personal AI chatbots. Unlike ChatGPT, Claude, and Bard, which I’ve written about recently, these new AI assistant bots are more focused on personal help than on writing or performing other tasks for you. Read on for how I’ve found these bots useful and for some suggestions for using them creatively.

Pi aims to be your new AI conversation partner

Pi is a free personal bot that gets to know you over time. After signing up for free at Pi.ai, you can chat with Pi through its site or app, or on WhatsApp.

It’s a friendly chat companion you can use as a sounding board for thoughts or questions. You can also use it to remember things that you’re afraid you might forget.