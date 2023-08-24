Apple is now supporting ‘right to repair’ laws—here’s what that could mean for its devices

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Six years ago, it was hard to find a company more opposed to the idea of letting consumers repair their own iPhones than Apple. Nebraska’s introduction of legislation that would require electronics manufacturers to make available everything from repair manuals to parts to anyone who wanted them prompted Apple to declare the state would become a “mecca” for hackers.

Times have changed. Apple is now throwing its support behind a proposed Right to Repair bill in its home state of California—the same bill it stood against when it was first introduced in 2018. The reversal, in many ways, closes the circle for Apple. While it was vehemently against the idea of repairs being done by anyone other than authorized vendors or its own team before, it has slowly been coming around to the idea.

In a note to the bill’s sponsor’s staff, seen by other media outlets, Apple said “We support SB 244 because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security, as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property. We will continue to support the bill, so long as it continues to provide protections for customers and innovators.” The company also requested that repair shops not be allowed to turn off Apple’s anti-theft remote locks and be required to disclose the use of “non-genuine or used parts,” CNBC reported. The ice began to break in November 2021, when Apple announced it would soon begin selling the parts, tools, and instructions necessary for people to fix their iPhones. Those kits went on sale in April of last year.

