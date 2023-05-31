Minnesota’s new ‘right to repair’ law is the most extensive one yet

Do-it-yourselfers and repair shops are celebrating a victory in Minnesota with the enactment of a new law that requires many manufacturers to share parts and information with tinkerers and small businesses.
The so-called right to repair law will allow equipment owners and independent shops to more easily fix devices like phones, laptops, appliances, and other equipment.
Minnesota is the latest state to approve such a law, following Colorado earlier this year and New York last year. Massachusetts’ law covering vehicles was enacted in 2020. Do-it-yourselfers, farmers, handyman companies, and small repair shops argue that without such laws, big tech companies make it almost impossible to get manufacturers’ parts and instructions.
Manufacturers, however, argue that broadening access could pose dangers to would-be repairpeople and the equipment, as well as compromise the safety and security of devices.
As the bills make their way through the states, tech firms have successfully lobbied to exempt some types of equipment or allow other exceptions, such as allowing manufacturers to provide only full assemblies of parts, rather than individual parts such as a chip, for what the manufacturers say is safety or security reasons.
Colorado’s law, for example, only applies to powered wheelchairs and farm equipment, while Massachusetts’ law covers vehicles. New York State enacted a relatively broad electronics bill last December.
The Minnesota law, signed by Democratic Governor Tim Walz last week as part of the state budget, requires manufacturers of electronic devices, such as phones, tablets, laptops, and household appliances, to provide parts, tools and instructions on how to fix equipment to independent repair shops and consumers.