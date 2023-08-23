Chip and Joanna Gaines expand their empire—with a wacky roller skating show for Max

Texas, farmhouses and . . . roller skating? Chip and Joanna Gaines are broadening their growing home goods and media business with a new show—and it’s definitely a departure from their usual DIY projects.
On Wednesday, the couple announced they are trading in their hammers and hard hats to work on a new show for Max that will bring together the best roller skating teams from around the country for what they describe as the “first-ever nationwide roller skating dance competition.” The winners will take home a cash prize and, of course, the pride of knowing that they actually skated circles around the competition.
The Gaineses, who made it big renovating homes on the HGTV series, Fixer Upper, run multiple other businesses in addition to Magnolia Network, which announced the roller skating project. The Gaines’ portfolio now includes Magnolia Realty; Magnolia Market, a seed and supply store; and a home-and-lifestyle line at Target. They will be executive producers on the show, slated to air in early 2024, but there’s no word yet on its title or whether the couple will actually make appearances on the roller rink. (Magnolia Network did not respond to a request for comment.)
“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Joanna Gaines stated in the announcement. “Kids, adults, and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”
This sudden interest in nostalgia isn’t unique to Chip and Joanna—with the popularity of the Barbie movie, more brands are embracing ‘80s and ‘90s throwback energy.
Roller skating has been making a bit of a comeback, particularly on TikTok, where teams are busting their moves in rinks and on the streets. The new show will bring together teams from around the country, including Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York City, and St. Louis, with each city sure to bring their own styles and moves.
The Gaineses appear to be an important part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategy to expand the breadth of reality-show programming on Max, the company’s streaming channel that it rebranded from HBO Max in May. Another spin-off of the couple’s Fixer Upper series, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, is debuting on both Max and the Magnolia Network this November.