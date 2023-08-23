Chip and Joanna Gaines expand their empire—with a wacky roller skating show for Max

On Wednesday, the couple announced they are trading in their hammers and hard hats to work on a new show for Max that will bring together the best roller skating teams from around the country for what they describe as the “first-ever nationwide roller skating dance competition.” The winners will take home a cash prize and, of course, the pride of knowing that they actually skated circles around the competition.

The Gaineses, who made it big renovating homes on the HGTV series, Fixer Upper, run multiple other businesses in addition to Magnolia Network, which announced the roller skating project. The Gaines’ portfolio now includes Magnolia Realty; Magnolia Market, a seed and supply store; and a home-and-lifestyle line at Target. They will be executive producers on the show, slated to air in early 2024, but there’s no word yet on its title or whether the couple will actually make appearances on the roller rink. (Magnolia Network did not respond to a request for comment.)

“Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone,” Chip and Joanna Gaines stated in the announcement. “Kids, adults, and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life.”