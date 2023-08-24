Best Workplaces for Innovators Final Deadline This Friday, 3/28. Apply Today!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

If your AI product is going head-to-head with an incumbent, its distribution advantage will probably kill your startup—unless you fight back with a different game.

Here’s how AI startups can beat the big guys

[Images: Trac Vu/Unsplash; M Rezaie/Unsplash;
Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash; Rawpixel]

BY Michael Mignanolong read

It is summer 2023, and each day brings a new AI product demo that goes completely viral on Twitter X or TikTok. Countless people are blown away by the product’s magic-like qualities, powered by GPT-4, Stable Diffusion, or some other new language, video, or image model. And while it’s an incredibly exciting time to be building or investing in AI, it’s also a fiercely competitive one as well, especially for teams building in the application layer—the part of the technology stack that delivers real world products to end users interacting directly with software.

The competition is being fueled by what’s at stake: participation in a generational platform shift in which the capabilities (and the potential value) of the tools we use are reaching new heights, all because of AI. We haven’t witnessed a shift of this magnitude since the advent of cloud computing, the mobile revolution, or even the internet. In other words: The stakes are high.

Generated with Stable Diffusion. Prompt: Historic battlefield with toy soldiers, GI Joes on opposite sides, clashing, intense, fast-paced, dramatic, historic, high detail. [Image: Michael Mignano]

But it also has just as much to do with the fact that building and launching new AI products is arguably easier than ever before, democratized by more accessible coding education, powerful IDEs (aka integrated development environments, which help engineers be more efficient when coding, even aiding them via AI through offerings like GitHub’s Copilot), and the AI itself: Companies like OpenAI and Stability, to their credit, have made it really easy for startups to make products using their game-changing tech.

AI is a commodity

The combination of the high stakes, the excitement, and the accessibility of the technology means that there are a lot of new startups out there building AI products. Seemingly, every startup today can incorporate (and is!) AI into its products. But it’s not just the startups—bigger, more established players are also incorporating AI. And they’re moving really fast. As a result, AI has quickly become so ubiquitous, that it’s fair to say it has become commoditized.

Historically, when new technologies have become commoditized, they have gone from being early differentiators for new entrants to becoming table stakes, and a requirement for most products and services to remain competitive. Take mobile apps as one example; shortly after the App Store launched, a handful of exciting and super-innovative companies took the plunge and launched apps quickly and well before others. Some of these teams were rewarded handsomely; Instagram, WhatsApp, Uber, and others became big winners of the race to innovate on mobile before others did.

But as smartphone application development became cheaper, and the distribution for mobile became more ubiquitous (in the form of smartphone adoption), it was no longer a differentiator; it was a commodity. And not just for startups, but incumbents too.

Speed matters, but distribution matters most

Like startups, incumbents also want to win platform shifts, but in the early days, the advantage sits squarely on the side of the startups. Startups can see opportunities and act on them swiftly, like in the case of examples above. They get products out into the world fast, blitzscale, and win markets.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Mignano is a partner at Lightspeed, a global venture capital firm, and a cofounder of Anchor, the world’s largest podcasting platform. Follow him on X, or sign up to get his essays on technology, strategy, product, and media directly in your inbox. More

Explore Topics