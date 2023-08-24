Here’s how AI startups can beat the big guys

It is summer 2023, and each day brings a new AI product demo that goes completely viral on Twitter X or TikTok. Countless people are blown away by the product’s magic-like qualities, powered by GPT-4, Stable Diffusion, or some other new language, video, or image model. And while it’s an incredibly exciting time to be building or investing in AI, it’s also a fiercely competitive one as well, especially for teams building in the application layer—the part of the technology stack that delivers real world products to end users interacting directly with software.

The competition is being fueled by what’s at stake: participation in a generational platform shift in which the capabilities (and the potential value) of the tools we use are reaching new heights, all because of AI. We haven’t witnessed a shift of this magnitude since the advent of cloud computing, the mobile revolution, or even the internet. In other words: The stakes are high.

Generated with Stable Diffusion. Prompt: Historic battlefield with toy soldiers, GI Joes on opposite sides, clashing, intense, fast-paced, dramatic, historic, high detail. [Image: Michael Mignano]

But it also has just as much to do with the fact that building and launching new AI products is arguably easier than ever before, democratized by more accessible coding education, powerful IDEs (aka integrated development environments, which help engineers be more efficient when coding, even aiding them via AI through offerings like GitHub’s Copilot), and the AI itself: Companies like OpenAI and Stability, to their credit, have made it really easy for startups to make products using their game-changing tech.

AI is a commodity

The combination of the high stakes, the excitement, and the accessibility of the technology means that there are a lot of new startups out there building AI products. Seemingly, every startup today can incorporate (and is!) AI into its products. But it’s not just the startups—bigger, more established players are also incorporating AI. And they’re moving really fast. As a result, AI has quickly become so ubiquitous, that it’s fair to say it has become commoditized.