Here’s how AI startups can beat the big guys

It is summer 2023, and each day brings a new AI product demo that goes completely viral on
The competition is being fueled by what’s at stake: participation in a generational platform shift in which the capabilities (and the potential value) of the tools we use are reaching new heights, all because of AI. We haven’t witnessed a shift of this magnitude since the advent of cloud computing, the mobile revolution, or even the internet. In other words: The stakes are high.
But it also has just as much to do with the fact that building and launching new AI products is arguably easier than ever before, democratized by more accessible coding education, powerful IDEs (aka integrated development environments, which help engineers be more efficient when coding, even aiding them via AI through offerings like GitHub’s Copilot), and the AI itself: Companies like OpenAI and Stability, to their credit, have made it really easy for startups to make products using their game-changing tech.
AI is a commodity
The combination of the high stakes, the excitement, and the accessibility of the technology means that there are a lot of new startups out there building AI products. Seemingly, every startup today can incorporate (and is!) AI into its products. But it’s not just the startups—bigger, more established players are also incorporating AI. And they’re moving really fast. As a result, AI has quickly become so ubiquitous, that it’s fair to say it has become commoditized.
Historically, when new technologies have become commoditized, they have gone from being early differentiators for new entrants to becoming table stakes, and a requirement for most products and services to remain competitive. Take mobile apps as one example; shortly after the App Store launched, a handful of exciting and super-innovative companies took the plunge and launched apps quickly and well before others. Some of these teams were rewarded handsomely; Instagram, WhatsApp, Uber, and others became big winners of the race to innovate on mobile before others did.
But as smartphone application development became cheaper, and the distribution for mobile became more ubiquitous (in the form of smartphone adoption), it was no longer a differentiator; it was a commodity. And not just for startups, but incumbents too.
Speed matters, but distribution matters most
Like startups, incumbents also want to win platform shifts, but in the early days, the advantage sits squarely on the side of the startups. Startups can see opportunities and act on them swiftly, like in the case of examples above. They get products out into the world fast, blitzscale, and win markets.