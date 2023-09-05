Meet the company preventing amputations by bringing wound-care experts to patients

One of Nima Ahmadi’s earliest memories is of an uncle in Iran who had lost two limbs because he hadn’t received proper wound care. His uncle had to sit on a sheet on the floor. “It was extremely traumatizing as a young child,” says Ahmadi.
The experience inspired Ahmadi to focus his work on improving care for people like his uncle. When he was in college, that meant spending a summer in Guatemala working on prosthetics for patients who’d undergone amputations. As he earned his MBA and worked at health-tech companies, Ahmadi realized his focus should be on wound care. So, in 2021, he and Stanford classmate Sanford Roberts started the Wound Company.
Currently, in the U.S. alone, around 8 million people are suffering from wounds that impact the quality of their life. The country spends up to an estimated $96 billion on wound care a year. Improperly treated wounds can have serious consequences: Up to 24% of foot ulcers result in amputation, while bedsores can be fatal. Yet, though amputations have gotten safer and prosthetics have improved, conditions that can lead to amputations have not improved—the prevalence of wounds like foot ulcers has remained the same over the past 20 years. “The sad thing is, wound care in the U.S. isn’t really that much better than in other less developed parts of the world,” Ahmadi says.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, 52% of wound-care practitioners reported that patient wounds increased in severity. At the same time, visits to in-person clinics decreased, while virtual care for wounds increased. Today, telehealth care for wounds offers the solution to a structural problem that has long since plagued patients.
Once a patient leaves the hospital, there isn’t much oversight for their wounds. Wound care is not considered a medical specialty, and there’s no formal training for doctors. Wound care ends up falling on nurses who are often not trained. In practice, this means wounds that are treatable often end up becoming full-blown emergencies—which, beyond being life-threatening, are also expensive for patients and the healthcare system.
The Wound Company works with health plans, clinicians, hospices, and home care providers to provide wound care expertise virtually and in-person. A patient might get referred to the Wound Company through their clinic or health plan, or a home-care nurse might contact the Wound Company to consult its experts on how to care for a particular wound. The patient or caregiver will get connected to one of the Wound Company’s experts via Zoom and talk through the wound and how to take care of it. As the wound heals, caregivers and patients can send progress photos to the team at the Wound Company, which will monitor the healing process.
In the case that a patient needs complex solutions that require in-person care, the Wound Company can dispatch a trained nurse from its team if the patient is within their in-person radius. (The Wound Company declined to provide specifics on how large this radius is.) The nurse can train caregivers in person or set up negative-pressure wound therapy.