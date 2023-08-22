Good timing: Threads rolls out desktop website just as Twitter/X cuts back on user-favorite features

Threads made a fairly epic debut in July, with more than 100 million users joining in just five days. But the drop-off, which Mark Zuckerberg called “normal,” was just as sweeping, as the app lost more than half of its users in the weeks that followed. Daily users are still down about 75% since the launch. (However, a report from The Associated Press shows that Threads is still the third most-downloaded free app in Apple’s App Store this week.)

“Obviously, if you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We’re not there yet,” Zuckerberg told employees at an internal company town hall, as reported by Reuters. Still, the Facebook mogul said he was looking at ways to retain users.

As X, formerly Twitter, continues to spiral, advertisers and influencers seem increasingly interested in working with Threads. Rachel Tipograph, CEO of marketing technology firm MikMak, told CNBC that the company is looking at new opportunities and that there is an ease about using the Threads platform that makes it appealing to advertisers. “It’s the most instant onboarding experience I’ve ever experienced in the history of my career, and my entire career has been in social,” Tipograph said.