One-third of American adults are breaking this long-standing taboo. Here’s why

Tattoos have long been controversial—so much so, that the New York City Council is considering a bill that would ban discrimination based on tattoos.
Meanwhile, Pew Research Center has conducted a study to understand where the rest of America stands on matters of ink. And on the whole, it turns out people may be warming up to the idea of tattoos. After surveying 8,480 adults, here’s what Pew found:
- The state of ink: On- third (32%) of American adults have a tattoo, and 22% have more than one. The most common reasons for getting a tattoo: honoring someone (69%), making a statement about personal beliefs (47%), and improving physical appearance (32%). Only a quarter (24%) of people with tattoos say they have regrets.
- The future of ink: 85% of Americans who don’t currently have a tattoo say they are not likely to get one in the future. However, younger people are more likely to say they’ll get a tattoo: 19% of people under age 30 are considering one, compared to 7% of those between ages 30 and 49, and 2% of those above age 50.
- What we think about ink: 66% of Americans without a tattoo have neutral associations with tattoos, 29% have negative associations with tattoos, and 5% say they have positive associations. Overall, 80% of Americans say society has become more accepting of tattoos over the past two decades.
