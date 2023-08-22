Behind the scenes of Innovation by Design 2023

For 13 years running, Innovation by Design has celebrated the people and companies behind some of the world’s best and most thought-provoking design work. This year is no exception. The 2023 Innovation by Design Awards recognize more than 500 projects that change the way people interact with the world around them.

To get there requires a small army of editorial staff who spend months poring over applications, vetting projects, and ultimately telling the stories of the best designs of the bunch. Here is a behind-the-scenes peek into how we make it happen.

Methodology

More than 2,000 applications were submitted to the 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. A team of staff editors and writers, alongside trusted freelancers, assessed each application based on our criteria, which includes:

Functional: What problem does the design solve?

What problem does the design solve? Logical: Does the design make sense? Does it work?

Does the design make sense? Does it work? Impactful: Does a design make a difference in its users’ lives?

Does a design make a difference in its users’ lives? Beauty: Is it thoughtfully designed?

“Judging Innovation by Design is a company-wide effort, representing months of ongoing work for dozens of people on staff. The writers and editors assigned to read applications in each category align directly with their area of expertise,” says Mark Wilson, Fast Company’s global design editor. “After creating a shortlist of the most innovative designs in each category, we enlist small groups of professional designers to discuss and debate our finalists.”