Toyota may owe you up to $250 due to defective airbags. Here’s how to claim your settlement money

Japanese auto giant Toyota has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged that certain Toyota vehicles were fitted with defective airbag control units, which could work improperly in the event of a crash. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? Toyota settled a class action lawsuit that alleged there were defects in the ZF-TRW Airbag Control Units (ACU) used in a range of Toyota vehicles. The ACU units were allegedly vulnerable to “an electrical overstress condition” that could lead to the non-deployment of an airbag during a collision.
- How much is the settlement for? The settlement will see Toyota provide $78.5 million in payments and credits to owners of the affected vehicles, pending final court approval. That sum will cover the costs of reimbursements for expenses Toyota owners incurred when Toyota recalled the affected car models in 2020. Such expenses include things like costs for rental vehicles, towing, lost wages from work if owners needed to bring their vehicles in for repairs, and more.
- Is there a cash settlement? The $78.5 million settlement will primarily go towards reimbursing affected owners for out-of-pocket expenses. However, after that, if there are still funds left in the settlement account, some Toyota owners may receive a “residual distribution payment” of up to $250.
- What Toyota vehicles are included in the settlement? If you owned or leased any of the following Toyota vehicles, you may be eligible to claim part of the settlement: 2011–2019 Toyota Corolla, 2011–2013 Toyota Corolla Matrix, 2012–2018 Toyota Avalon, 2013–2018 Toyota Avalon HV, 2012–2019 Toyota Tacoma, 2012–2017 Toyota Tundra, and 2012–2017 Toyota Sequoia.
- How do I know if my Toyota is covered under the settlement? The official settlement website has a Vehicle Identification Number lookup tool here, which you can use to see if your car is included.
- Do I have to do anything to be included in the settlement? Yes, you must file a claim by the deadline, which has yet to be determined. However, the deadline will be no earlier than December 16, 2026. You can file a claim here. Full details of the settlement and all your options are available here.
