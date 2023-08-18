Why is Bitcoin’s price dropping today? Some blame SpaceX and Elon Musk

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

Bitcoin investors are waking up to red screens today as the cryptocurrency plunges along with other cryptocurrencies across the board. As of the time of this writing, Bitcoin has fallen over 7.4% in the past 24 hours to just above $26,400 per coin. The token’s fall coincides with those of other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and more. All those coins are down by a range of about 5% and 7% in the last 24 hours, too.

Bitcoin hasn’t seen lows this bad for nearly two and a half months. But what’s causing this crypto crash for Bitcoin in particular? Many on social media are laying the blame on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal published a piece looking into the finances of SpaceX, and revealed that the company wrote down the value of its Bitcoin holdings by $373 million at some point. Because Bitcoin began dropping around the time of this news, some blamed SpaceX as the catalyst for the selloff. Others, meanwhile, claimed news of China’s property giant Evergrande filing for bankruptcy was what spooked investors and caused a selloff.

