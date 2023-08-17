Study: Extreme heat can cause cognitive decline. Here’s who it will hurt the most

The impact of unprecedented extreme heat is showing up in more ways than we can count. From disastrous wildfires tearing through cities, to the devastating economic toll, to the destruction of coral reefs and wildlife, the continuously warming planet is facing new challenges daily. Now, we’re learning more about the cognitive effects that extreme temperatures may have on older adults.

According to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Global Public Health, extreme heat can worsen cognitive decline among vulnerable populations. That’s particularly true for Black older adults, as well as those living in low-income neighborhoods.

“Our research finds that cumulative exposure to extreme heat can undermine cognitive health, but it does so unequally across the population,” said Eunyoung Choi, a postdoctoral associate at the NYU School of Global Public Health and the first author of the study.

We already know that extreme heat has a devastating impact on overall health. Globally, heat-related deaths have skyrocketed since the early 2000s, rising by about 70%. As the U.S. continues to experience its hottest temperatures ever, those numbers are also expected to rise. Extreme heat is also the leading cause of weather-related deaths. But it also shows up in how well adults handle aging from a cognitive perspective.