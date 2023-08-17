Bill Nelson is NASA’s globe-trotting administrator

What do Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentine President Alberto Fernández have in common? They all met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson this summer.

Nelson is embracing—and elevating—his role as the nation’s space diplomat, and his long history on Capitol Hill means he doesn’t clam up when the conversation veers away from the cosmos.

“With my broad background in government, I’m fairly conversant with most of these subjects, so if it flows to discussing—[especially]…all over Latin America—the efforts of China, that’s something that I didn’t hesitate when it was brought up,” Nelson says. “If it involved anything about Ukraine, I’m fairly conversant with that.”

Have passport, will travel

Administration officials who travel abroad typically meet with their foreign counterparts. But Nelson says global excitement about space means he is often meeting with heads of state, including presidents, prime ministers, and kings, highlighting NASA’s soft power role in geopolitics.