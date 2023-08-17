Bill Nelson is NASA’s globe-trotting administrator

What do Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Argentine President Alberto Fernández have in common? They all met with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson this summer.
Nelson is embracing—and elevating—his role as the nation’s space diplomat, and his long history on Capitol Hill means he doesn’t clam up when the conversation veers away from the cosmos.
“With my broad background in government, I’m fairly conversant with most of these subjects, so if it flows to discussing—[especially]…all over Latin America—the efforts of China, that’s something that I didn’t hesitate when it was brought up,” Nelson says. “If it involved anything about Ukraine, I’m fairly conversant with that.”
Have passport, will travel
Administration officials who travel abroad typically meet with their foreign counterparts. But Nelson says global excitement about space means he is often meeting with heads of state, including presidents, prime ministers, and kings, highlighting NASA’s soft power role in geopolitics.
So far this year, Nelson has already met with heads of state during trips to Japan, New Zealand, Canada, and Spain, in addition to meetings with top leaders from South Korea and India in DC. He recently got back to Washington after a tour through South America, which included meeting with top officials in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.
“Because of the popularity of NASA, it is the presidents of countries that want to see us as well. So on this last trip, President Lula of Brazil, I am told he does not accept many foreign visitors, he accepts the equal station of other heads of state,” Nelson says. “But he very graciously wanted to see us. That turned into an hour and a half meeting with him.”
Stories from the road
Nelson tells stories of his meetings with international officials, from meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI, who is a pilot, to “hitting it off” with French President Emmanuel Macron.