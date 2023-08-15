Discord.io goes offline after hackers steal data of 760,000 users

A popular service that allowed people to create custom links for their Discord channels has suffered a massive data breach and says it will shut down operations “ for the foreseeable future .”

Discord.io on Tuesday announced that hackers had penetrated its database on the night of August 14, taking large swaths of user data. The company, in its update, did not disclose how many users were impacted, but TechRadar reports some 760,000 members had their information compromised.

The hackers appear to have exploited a vulnerability in Discord.io’s web code. The site says it has gone offline “until further notice” as it investigates possible causes, and rewrites its website’s code and overhauls security practices.

Given the popularity of both the tool and Discord, along with the site’s decision to abruptly shut down, there’s a lot of confusion about this hack. Here’s what you need to know.