Not everyone is convinced of AI’s world-ending potential.

These 7 experts say our fears about AI are overblown

[Source images: Uladzimir Zuyeu/Getty Images; RRice1981/Getty Images]

BY Chris Stokel-Walker

Watch enough TV or read enough news online and you’d be forgiven for thinking we’re on the verge of societal collapse. Artificial intelligence is going to upend our society—perhaps for the worse, say the doom-mongers. To hear those who worry about AI as an existential threat to our society, we are not just sleepwalking, but actively running into our AI-fueled demise.

But not everyone is convinced of AI’s world-ending potential. A cadre of experts say eye-catching fears about the tech are overblown. 

Below, seven rationalists (or so we hope) whose counterarguments around AI can alleviate at least some of our concerns.

Yann LeCun: AI is dumber than a dog

The head of AI at Meta, Yann LeCun should, in theory, be one of those touting the capabilities of generative AI the most. He’s a long-tenured expert in the field, one of the driving forces behind the adoption of neural networks that underpin many of the AI tools we’re so wowed by today.

