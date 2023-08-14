5 things to know about Intuit’s small business guru Alex Chriss—PayPal’s incoming CEO

PayPal’s monthslong search for a CEO has come to an end with the appointment of Intuit executive Alex Chriss.

The search had been going on since February 2023, and was led by PayPal’s Board as well as an appointed CEO search committee. Chriss, meanwhile, had been at Intuit for 19 years as they’ve taken on acquisitions of Mailchimp and expanded offerings from QuickBooks.

“With his depth of experience in product development, his passion for serving customers and his longstanding commitment to empowering and enabling small businesses, and his proven track record of developing and inspiring his team, Alex is the perfect leader to take PayPal forward and accelerate the company’s growth opportunities,” John Donahoe, Chair of the PayPal Board of Directors, said in a press release. “The Board search committee worked diligently and thoroughly to find the right candidate to take PayPal into its next stage of growth and expansion, and we are confident Alex is that person.”

Below, we’ve rounded-up five things to know about Chriss and his new role at PayPal.