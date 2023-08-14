Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The Inflation Reduction Act is a climate bill, first and foremost. But inflation has dropped significantly since it passed. Is it correlation or coincidence?

Did the Inflation Reduction Act actually help lower inflation?

[Source Photo: Getty Images]

BY Talib Visram

As the price of eggs, dairy, and gas shot up in 2022, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022. With the backdrop of the highest inflation levels in four decades, the bill’s name appeared to describe pretty succinctly what it set out to do.

But it’s widely accepted that the IRA was first and foremost a climate resiliency package, comprising initiatives for clean energy, clean transport, and tax credits for consumers and businesses to invest in items like EVs, energy-efficient stoves, and sustainable aviation fuel.

Still, a year after its passage, inflation has dropped considerably—from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022, to 3.2% in July 2023. Some economists believe that while the IRA may have long-term deflationary results, the current decline is rooted in other causes. But others say the bill has already impacted the decline, illustrating a new model to tackle inflation that’s contrary to the conventional wisdom.

The government was upfront about the bill’s goals; the White House’s IRA guidebook touted it as “the most significant action Congress has taken on clean energy and climate change in the nation’s history,” only later noting it would “help . . . tackle inflation by reducing the deficit.” No Republicans voted for it, lamenting that it focused on the wrong issue. “Rather than listening to the American people who are suffering from inflation, Democrats have voted for a liberal wish list,” Senator Mitt Romney said.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Born and raised in London, Talib Visram is a Staff Writer at Fast Company in New York, where his digital and print reporting focuses on the social impact of business. A Master’s-trained multimedia journalist, he’s hosted a variety of audio and video programs, and moderated live events More

Explore Topics