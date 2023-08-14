Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Anthropic’s chatbot can analyze up to 75,000 words at a time, and lets you attach multiple files and direct the bot on aspects you want to analyze.

Two areas where the chatbot Claude outshines ChatGPT

[Photo: Kaitlyn Baker/Unsplash]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Claude has surprising capabilities, including a couple you won’t find in the free version of ChatGPT.

Since this AI bot launched on July 11, I’ve found Claude useful for summarizing long transcripts, clarifying complex writings, and generating lists of ideas and questions. It also helps me put unstructured notes into orderly tables. For some things, I prefer Claude to ChatGPT. Read on for Claude’s strengths and limitations, and ideas for using it creatively.

Claude is a bot similar to ChatGPT that can read, understand and act on text you feed it or files you upload.

You can ask Claude questions on any topic and get immediate answers. That’s because, like ChatGPT, it’s been trained on huge amounts of info. You can use it free at Claude.ai.

It’s not a search engine. It’s more like a powerful robotic brain. It can combine bits of information in ways that might take a group of humans many hours. It can analyze files you give it and generate any kind of writing.

The startup behind Claude has $1.5 billion in funding. Claude is made by Anthropic, a startup with more than $400 million in funding from Google, one of its partners. Anthropic was founded by Daniela and Dario Amodei, siblings who used to work at OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

Explore Topics