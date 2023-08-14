Two areas where the chatbot Claude outshines ChatGPT

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Claude is a bot similar to ChatGPT that can read, understand and act on text you feed it or files you upload.

Since this AI bot launched on July 11, I’ve found Claude useful for summarizing long transcripts, clarifying complex writings, and generating lists of ideas and questions. It also helps me put unstructured notes into orderly tables. For some things, I prefer Claude to ChatGPT. Read on for Claude’s strengths and limitations, and ideas for using it creatively.

You can ask Claude questions on any topic and get immediate answers. That’s because, like ChatGPT, it’s been trained on huge amounts of info. You can use it free at Claude.ai.

It’s not a search engine. It’s more like a powerful robotic brain. It can combine bits of information in ways that might take a group of humans many hours. It can analyze files you give it and generate any kind of writing.

The startup behind Claude has $1.5 billion in funding. Claude is made by Anthropic, a startup with more than $400 million in funding from Google, one of its partners. Anthropic was founded by Daniela and Dario Amodei, siblings who used to work at OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT.