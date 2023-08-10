‘The Wire’ writer David Simon ignites a debate over NYC traffic cameras in school zones

This week, David Simon, the Baltimore writer behind HBO’s The Wire, said the City of New York mailed him a speeding ticket for going 36 mph in a “school zone.”

Simon explains that he was en route to a SAG-AFTRA strike, it was mid-July, and one of the city’s school-zone speeding cameras caught him driving too fast. It was a six-lane “commercial boulevard,” and the time was 5:40 in the morning, leading Simon to wonder aloud if maybe his HBO show about holding the government accountable was set in the wrong city. What sort of off-brand city sends me a $50 camera ticket for speeding in a school zone for racing at 36 mph in a 25 zone at — wait for it — 5:40 a.m. in total darkness on a morning in — wait for it — mid-July?

Two-word clue: Yankees Suck. — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 He seems annoyed to have stumbled upon a feature of NYC driving that, for many locals too, ranks alongside alternate-side parking. New York first rolled out its school-zone-speeding camera program back in 2014, after Governor Andrew Cuomo signed it into law. It authorized a five-year pilot giving the city permission to operate 20 cameras within a quarter-mile of schools on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.—when kids were around, basically. Drivers caught exceeding the posted limit by more than 10 mph (36 mph or more in a 25-mph zone) could receive a $50 ticket by mail.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

That pilot ended in 2019, and the city started adding cameras. By last year, the number around town had climbed north of 2,000. Last year is also when Governor Kathy Hochul signed another new law giving New York permission to keep them running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year—ostensibly to protect children on the city’s streets at a time of climbing traffic fatalities. But critics complained that it smelled like an automated speeding trap. Hochul’s statement explained that keeping New Yorkers safe “starts with ensuring our kids can make their way to and from school without being harmed”—which seemed to imply that she had specific hours in mind—before adding “reckless driving is not limited to weekday daylight hours,” and “New Yorkers don’t just deserve safe streets at certain hours of the day.” Simon’s fury seems based on an error about the details. (New York actually set a citywide speed limit of 25 mph the same year that the school-zone pilot started, in 2014.) But semantically, people who have never loved the concept of speeding cameras may see his point, considering that, with that quarter-mile range that New York’s 24/7 speeding cameras are legally allowed to operate in, much of Manhattan—which measures 23 square miles and has 320 schools—has morphed into a de facto “school zone.”

Simon acknowledges that his attempts to expose the Big Apple’s school-zone-speeding-cam racket could be because he’s been on strike too long and has gotten extra feisty. Still, he’s posted nearly 100 tweets since yesterday morning. They’ve sparked a fiery debate about when a school-zone ticket qualifies as just desserts, and when it represents, to quote Simon again, a “city on the fucking make.” Bullshit. 540 am. Summer morning. NY just went from school zones in designated hours to 24-7. This is about the cash, Betty. This is not about safety in any plausible way. https://t.co/mTjNeBjN09 — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 Actually I think drug-free school zones were the biggest, dirtiest scam to sentence people to excessive time. 65 percent of all inner Baltimore's real estate is within 1000 feet of a school. So yes, next I'll say it. https://t.co/9IHhUQRGNk — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 Idiot, do you think this 530 am summer-day special school zone in a six-lane divided boulevard camera isn't catching black and brown drivers? This isn't about racial equity. Or safety. It's a cash grab. https://t.co/xwgVVtNQVz — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 Think about this: Until NY decided they needed cash they were content to have school-zone limits when and where schools were operant. Love you thinking I give a fuck if half the internet can't get the basics right here. https://t.co/Eh8eohmDch — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 Moron, if I am sitting in Baltimore and I open the envelope and stand accused of going 36 in a 25 zone, I pay it without comment. If I open ir and NY accuses me of speeding through a school zone, I rightly note the lack of an operant school and think it mercenary. Words matter. https://t.co/UqP0rHfXWe — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023 It's Pavlovian. I keep telling these assholes that if they charge the speeding straight, I pay with no complaint. Misusing the school zone when there is no fucking school actually trivializes the good reasons for such statutes when kids are there. Too much for them to compass. https://t.co/vSPv80nmCs — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 10, 2023 Jesus. Thank you! And what's more, I would argue that misusing a school speed-zone ordinance that way demeans and trivializes the statute itself, which has a very meaningful purpose. Thanks for growing up to not be another internet moron. https://t.co/qQb9zWacJv — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 10, 2023 The New York City Department of Transportation even rationed him, somehow: delete your account https://t.co/SUdjDgpXjX — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) August 9, 2023 The city argues that its cameras are working: Where there are speeding cams installed, data shows injuries have decreased by 14%, and speeding by 70%. Simon says that’s great, but he just isn’t sure what that has to do with schools. The fracas did at least give him his chance to hold Gotham City accountable, or at least to have his say:

Delete your own, mooks. You want to send me a straight speeding ticket, I pay without comment. You send me one invoking a school-zone violation, I am going to rightly note the fact that no school is operant on the date and time. In my city, we employ that statute judiciously. https://t.co/uVHSbH2quk — David Simon (@AoDespair) August 9, 2023