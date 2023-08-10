How to help Maui fire victims: 6 things you can do right now

For the past two days, wildfires have been raging across Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii. The fires started in the natural vegetation around the islands but spread quickly due to the winds from Hurricane Dora. The fires soon leaped from the natural surroundings to some of the towns, including historic Lahaina, setting homes and businesses ablaze and sending some residents fleeing into the sea to escape the flames.
According to the County of Maui, at least 36 fatalities have occurred.
If you want to help the victims of the Maui and Big Island wildfires, a number of charities are accepting donations. Here’s a roundup of where you can donte money or supplies:
- Maui Fire Relief Fund: All donations will go directly to the Maui United Way to support Maui victims.
- Salvation Army Hawaii: Donations will provide relief for those affected by the wildfires. The Salvation Army is providing resources and food for those evacuating due to the fires.
- CNN Impact Your World: CNN Impact Your World has set up a Pledge account to make it easy for people to donate to charities helping wildfire victims. You can split your donation across all charities or just donate to a specific one.
- GoFundMe: GoFundMe has a verified Maui Wildfires Relief Fundraisers page that collects all the various fundraisers dedicated to the Hawaii wildfires. GoFundMe says every fundraiser on the page has been verified.
- Maui Humane Society: There are many animals that have been displaced because of the fires. The Maui Humane Society is asking for people to help take them in. You can also donate to the Maui Humane Society, so they can use the funds to help feed and shelter the animals.
- Maui Food Bank: The Maui Food Bank is asking for both monetary donations and donations of food. All donations will be used to help feed the people of Maui. You can check out a list of emergency donation collection and distribution sites here.
