How to help Maui fire victims: 6 things you can do right now

For the past two days, wildfires have been raging across Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii. The fires started in the natural vegetation around the islands but spread quickly due to the winds from Hurricane Dora. The fires soon leaped from the natural surroundings to some of the towns, including historic Lahaina, setting homes and businesses ablaze and sending some residents fleeing into the sea to escape the flames.

According to the County of Maui, at least 36 fatalities have occurred.

If you want to help the victims of the Maui and Big Island wildfires, a number of charities are accepting donations. Here’s a roundup of where you can donte money or supplies: