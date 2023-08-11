Private prison company GEO pivoted to tech, and it’s raking in hundreds of millions

At first, the BI VeriWatch looks like any modern smartwatch: GPS, LTE, water-resistant design, even a front-facing camera. But the VeriWatch isn’t a consumer product at all; it’s used by ICE to monitor undocumented immigrants’ every move.

The chunky device requires selfies throughout the day—to confirm its wearer’s identity to ICE agents. It features a piercing built-in alarm that sounds if it’s removed. And if the person wearing the tracker goes somewhere without permission, it may kick into a “high-frequency pursuit mode” that will let agents track their every step in real time.

The device, introduced earlier this year by BI, a subsidiary of the private prison giant GEO Group, is the newest product in a lucrative, quickly growing industry of high-tech surveillance products and services that bill themselves as alternatives to physical detention. ICE has said electronic monitoring is aimed at keeping track of immigrants who have been released from custody, are generally under deportation proceedings, and “may pose a flight risk, but for whom detention may not be the most appropriate option.”

But rights advocates say the electronic monitoring program is really a kind of “e-carceration”: a punitive, dehumanizing system that doesn’t actually reduce incarceration but expands it. “In reality, [the program] has been a default prescription for people who cross the border seeking asylum, and who pose no real flight risk,” says Jake Wiener, a lawyer with the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “Through the program, ICE gets access to the personal information and geolocation data of hundreds of thousands of migrants, while the contractor BI makes a hefty profit off the service.”