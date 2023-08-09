Microsoft is enlisting its AI tool Copilot to help field technicians

Now, a set of new product features from Microsoft aims to bring some of that same power to frontline workers like field technicians and their managers, using artificial intelligence to help with filling out forms like work orders and handling shift scheduling. As with Microsoft’s existing Copilot AI features integrated into Microsoft Office and Microsoft-owned GitHub, the company aims to automate some of the tedious and bureaucratic elements of frontline work.

Those, says Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for business apps and platform, can be especially frustrating for employees having to fill out complex forms and cut-and-paste data on mobile devices.

“A lot of the same problems that we saw with technology in the office also exists on the front line,” he says.