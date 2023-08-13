Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
We need to move beyond tired stereotypes about the youngest generation in the workplace.

What Gen Z really wants in the workplace

Author's image

BY Julia Herbst

Stereotypes exist for every generation: Gen X is cynical; millennials are entitled; and boomers can’t, for the life of them, remember how to convert a word doc to a PDF.

Gen Z gets typecast in the same way—times 1,000—since everyone wants to understand the latest generation to enter the workforce. Even though we should all know better—no generation is a monolith and it’s problematic to group so many people together based solely on birth year—clichés abound. (Gen Z is lazy, they’re on their phones 24/7 . . . you’ve heard them all before.) 

While it’s tempting to ban any sort of generational tropes, there’s a reason people want to categorize each generation. It’s only natural to want to understand how to best lead Gen Z employees, market to them, and work with them in a way that is mutually beneficial. 

Fast Company recently asked more than 100 people—many of whom were born between 1996 and 2010, but also C-suite execs—about what is actually true about this newest generation of workers. The result is a deeply comprehensive 142-point guide that looks at everything from how Gen Z prioritizes authenticity, to how they think about mental health, and what they want in a boss. 

If you’re a manager, read on to learn about why Gen Z (mostly) wants to return the office, how the first truly digitally native generation thinks about communication, and why you really should ditch the corporate jargon when speaking to Gen Z.

Julia Herbst is a senior editor for Fast Company's Work Life section, where she covers the future of work, equity and inclusion, and workplace culture.

