This is how managers can have effective conversations with their Gen Z employees

As the workforce continues to evolve, employers and managers are increasingly recognizing the need to adapt their communication strategies to better engage with younger generations. Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, are now entering the workforce in droves.
Unlike previous generations, Gen Z prioritizes career growth and development over job stability. Employers must be prepared to engage in regular career conversations with their Gen Z employees to help them reach their goals and ensure they remain engaged and productive in their work.
One of the challenges managers face is that their Gen Z employees may be looking for the career equivalent of a GPS. They’re looking to follow a path that someone else designed, with preprogrammed routes and destinations. Maybe that is to be expected, especially since Gen Z may have just come out of school or university where there are clear milestones (exams) and, if they pass them, they get “promoted” by moving up to a higher class. Perhaps therefore it is no wonder that Gen Z are looking for obvious signs of progress. They are asking “Where is the next milestone? When do I move up to the next level? Where is my career path?”
In many organizations that is no longer the way careers progress. The ladder, if it’s still there, may be harder to see and tougher to climb. Now career development is much more like orienteering. It’s about the employee taking the lead on deciding where they want to go and how they’re going to get there. They need to understand the terrain they’re in, look at the map in front of them, and adjust their course as they progress.
For those reasons, managers should encourage their Gen Z employees to stop defining career progression in terms of job titles, grades, and promotions. Instead, they should focus on enjoyability and employability. Enjoyability is the personal experience of their working life and how much satisfaction they gain from that, while employability is their capabilities, skills, knowledge, experiences, achievements, and personal attributes.
Here are some tips for having a great career conversation with Gen Z employees:
- Focus on who the Gen Z employee is, what they want and why. Cut through the noise to help them focus on where they’re at. Discuss how they feel about their current job and career and help them unload any negative emotions.
- Help them reflect on their experience. Ask your Gen Z employees what skills they like to use. What activities do they enjoy most? What are their values in relation to work? What work environment do they prefer? What people do they enjoy working with?
- Enable them to gain clarity of direction. Help your Gen Z employees reflect on what their ambitions really are. What does success look like for them? Helping them connect their personal values and career wishes will ignite their passion, which triggers the desire to develop.
- Develop self-awareness by holding up a mirror. Hold up a mirror so your Gen Z employees can reflect on their skills and performance, thinking about the feedback they’ve received from others in the organization. They can then identify what their strengths and weaknesses are themselves.
- Enable a change of perspective. Challenge your Gen Z employees to think differently, helping them move out of their comfort zone and consider what opportunities are available to them. Those opportunities might be in their current role or elsewhere in the organization.
- Aid their decision-making. Help your Gen Z employees evaluate different alternatives and opportunities, look at the pros and cons and make a decision (or at least gain greater clarity about where they want to go and the development they need to get there).
- Build networks and organizational understanding. Gen Z employees often need support in navigating the processes and politics of the organization. Career conversations can help them develop an understanding of how people succeed “around here” and decide how to raise their profile and be more visible to key people.
- End with action. Good conversations with Gen Z employees usually lead to action by focusing on the ‘What?’ What career development strategies can your Gen Z employees use to make progress? What actions can they take?
By making a point of focusing on these factors, managers of Gen Z employees can make those career conversations more valuable to the employee and to the organization. The best way for managers to have effective career conversations is to go into them with a growth mindset and positive intent to empower the employee’s career development. The more they think about it ahead of time and the more they prepare, the more likely it is to run smoothly and yield results that are as positive as possible.
Antoinette Oglethorpe is the author of Confident Career Conversations: Empower Your Employees for Career Growth and Retention.