This is how managers can have effective conversations with their Gen Z employees

As the workforce continues to evolve, employers and managers are increasingly recognizing the need to adapt their communication strategies to better engage with younger generations. Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, are now entering the workforce in droves.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z prioritizes career growth and development over job stability. Employers must be prepared to engage in regular career conversations with their Gen Z employees to help them reach their goals and ensure they remain engaged and productive in their work.

One of the challenges managers face is that their Gen Z employees may be looking for the career equivalent of a GPS. They’re looking to follow a path that someone else designed, with preprogrammed routes and destinations. Maybe that is to be expected, especially since Gen Z may have just come out of school or university where there are clear milestones (exams) and, if they pass them, they get “promoted” by moving up to a higher class. Perhaps therefore it is no wonder that Gen Z are looking for obvious signs of progress. They are asking “Where is the next milestone? When do I move up to the next level? Where is my career path?”

In many organizations that is no longer the way careers progress. The ladder, if it’s still there, may be harder to see and tougher to climb. Now career development is much more like orienteering. It’s about the employee taking the lead on deciding where they want to go and how they’re going to get there. They need to understand the terrain they’re in, look at the map in front of them, and adjust their course as they progress.