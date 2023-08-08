LK-99 optimism fades after U.S. researchers cast doubt on breakthrough claims

After being the darling of the internet for the past week-and-a-half, LK-99’s 15 minutes of fame might be coming to a close.

Researchers at the University of Maryland’s Condensed Matter Theory Center (CMTC) have cast doubt on the theory of a room-temperature superconductor, challenging the claims of the South Korean team that they’ve found a way to make a breakthrough material that can conduct electricity with no resistance without having to be super-cooled.

“With a great deal of sadness, we now believe that the game is over,” the team wrote on X/Twitter. “LK99 is NOT a superconductor, not even at room temperatures (or at very low temperatures). It is a very highly resistive, poor-quality material. Period. No point in fighting with the truth. Data have spoken.”

That splash of cold water comes as many people, both professional researchers and amateurs, attempted to replicate the results of the Korean team’s research paper. Some have claimed to do so, but there has been no peer review of their work.