Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

‘With a great deal of sadness, we now believe that the game is over,’ write U.S. researchers. But not everyone is giving up hope just yet.

LK-99 optimism fades after U.S. researchers cast doubt on breakthrough claims

[Source photo: Hyun-Tak Kim/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0]

BY Chris Morris

After being the darling of the internet for the past week-and-a-half, LK-99’s 15 minutes of fame might be coming to a close.

Researchers at the University of Maryland’s Condensed Matter Theory Center (CMTC) have cast doubt on the theory of a room-temperature superconductor, challenging the claims of the South Korean team that they’ve found a way to make a breakthrough material that can conduct electricity with no resistance without having to be super-cooled.

“With a great deal of sadness, we now believe that the game is over,” the team wrote on X/Twitter. “LK99 is NOT a superconductor, not even at room temperatures (or at very low temperatures). It is a very highly resistive, poor-quality material.  Period. No point in fighting with the truth. Data have spoken.”

That splash of cold water comes as many people, both professional researchers and amateurs, attempted to replicate the results of the Korean team’s research paper. Some have claimed to do so, but there has been no peer review of their work.

The prestigious National Taiwan University (NTU), in results announced Sunday, said it was unable to replicate the results of the experiment, noting that the material its researchers created had some diamagnetic properties, but did not show any zero-resistance qualities or superconductivity.

The most high-profile of the online testing has been overseen by Andrew McCalip, who builds space capsules as his day job. He announced the results of his experiment Monday, noting that they were far from conclusive.

“Today I delivered the rocks to [the USC Materials Consortium], he tweeted. “Proper scientists will now perform [tests] to get to a quantitative measure of if we’re back, or it’s over. It’s more likely that we made novel (?) magnets, I’m not holding my breath for superconductors. It was always a long shot to hope for a true replication of room temp floating on the first try!”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics