Google Maps is an eyesore, part two: 5 more examples of how the app has lost its way

Last week I wrote a piece highlighting how Google Maps has become a bit of an eyesore in recent years. While Google Maps’ data on businesses and other points of interest is second to none, using the map to navigate has become a challenge, mainly due to excess visual clutter.

Since the story ran, others have chimed in about their gripes regarding Google Maps, particularly as navigation and map browsing is concerned. With that in mind, I’ve rounded up some of the most frequent complaints Google Maps users have. These are the top five.

What building is this?

Google Maps was among the first modern mapping providers to show not just streets, but the shapes of the individual buildings on those streets. These shapes can greatly help a user while navigating or browsing a hyperlocal section of a map.

But there’s a frustrating thing about these shapes: They don’t always show what the building is—for example, a restaurant or a dentist’s office—no matter how closely you zoom in. Tap the shape of the building, and it reveals nothing. This is frustrating because many times the building you zoom in on shows no pin you can tap to find out information about the establishment, but the buildings on either side do. There is, of course, a pin available for the building—but the only way you can access it is to type the name of the company into the search function in the app. And if you knew the name of it, you wouldn’t need the map in the first place.