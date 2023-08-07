Crypto winter be damned, PayPal has a new stablecoin

PayPal is wading further into the waters of cryptocurrency by becoming the first major financial institution in the United States to launch its own stablecoin , despite the landscape’s stormy sea of regulation.

On Monday, the Elon Musk-founded payments company announced its PayPal USD, which would be pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar and fully backed 1:1 in “deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents.” It would be issued by Paxos, the blockchain infrastructure company that also built a stablecoin for the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance.

“The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar,” Dan Schulman, PayPal’s president, said in a statement. “Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD.”

The move comes at a time when mass migration to digital currencies feels less inevitable than it did, perhaps, in 2021, when fintech firms like Square and Robinhood constructed crypto integrations. Venmo, the money-transferring mobile app owned by PayPal, has allowed users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies for years now, with the crypto tab still featuring on the app’s home screen. But launching a stablecoin bearing PayPal’s own name is a new level of investment, and a vote of confidence even as Web3 has chilled in popular culture and valuations are down by as much as 90% in today’s crypto winter.