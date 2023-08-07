These 6 tools can help reduce your inbox overload

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Messiness comes in many forms. An unmade bed, dishes in the sink, a cluttered desktop . . . or an overwhelmed inbox.

Three hundred and fifty billion emails a day flood our digital mailboxes. Some require immediate attention. Many don’t. Coping effectively with the onslaught is crucial. Read on for tips and tools for streamlining your inbox.

Because I struggle with massive email pileups, I’ve adopted a workflow and tool kit to save me from drowning. I’m sharing in case they’ll help you too.