These 6 tools can help reduce your inbox overload

Messiness comes in many forms. An unmade bed, dishes in the sink, a cluttered desktop . . . or an overwhelmed inbox.
Three hundred and fifty billion emails a day flood our digital mailboxes. Some require immediate attention. Many don’t. Coping effectively with the onslaught is crucial. Read on for tips and tools for streamlining your inbox.
Because I struggle with massive email pileups, I’ve adopted a workflow and tool kit to save me from drowning. I’m sharing in case they’ll help you too.
The 5D framework
I take 30 minutes three times a day for an email sprint. I pick from five actions:
- Delete or archive if no action is needed.
- Defer to a later date if I can’t do anything now.
- Delegate or designate someone else if it’s not for me to respond to.
- Deposit the key info into my digital notebook for reference.
- Do something if it’ll take a minute or less, like a quick reply of thanks or yes.
Sprints over squirrels
- Responding to email all day whenever an alert pings—like a squirrel reacting to a nut— blocks your mind from deeper focus.
- Schedule email sprints instead. Try slating these bursts of email activity in 30-minute blocks midday, late in the day, or whenever your peak creative energy isn’t available for deeper work that requires creativity.
- Knowing you have time blocks set aside for email frees up mental space for deep work blocks, with notifications silenced and email closed.
- See Georgetown professor Cal Newport’s excellent books on deep work and email overload for further research and insight on this subject.
What would you do with an extra hour?
Most modern email services have keyboard shortcuts crucial for efficiency. If you get 1,000 emails a week—which is common—you’ll save an hour each week by shaving four seconds off the time you spend on messages by quickening the completion of your actions. How? By using keyboard shortcuts that are much faster than moving your mouse to click a button or file something.
Speed up your email with keyboard shortcuts
- Gmail shortcuts:
- The big four: C for compose, R for reply, A for reply all and F for forward.
- The next four: E for archive, L for label, V for label + move, S for star.
- To see the rest of the shortcuts, press [SHIFT] + [?] within Gmail
- Outlook has similar shortcuts, as does Apple Mail and most other services.
Boomerang: handle email whenever you want
Tools complement tactics. To cope with email, sometimes you have to postpone messages until you’re ready to act. Boomerang helps, for instance, by adding a little button to your inbox so when you’re reading an email, you can quickly pick a time to have that message returned to your inbox.