What is LK-99? What we know so far about the much-hyped potential superconductor

LK-99 could change the world. Or it could be the internet’s latest case of much ado about nothing.
Scientific claims about the material—that it is a potential superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure—have sparked a lot of excitement on Hacker News, X, Reddit, and other geeky corners of the online world.
If you’re looking to play catch-up with what could be the biggest scientific breakthrough of the past 75 years—or a hoax—here’s a primer on why it’s significant and where things stand.
What is LK-99?
A paper from scientists in South Korea claimed to synthesize a superconducting material that worked at room temperature. This was dubbed LK-99 (after the paper’s authors Sukbae Lee and Ji-Hoon Kim, who have quietly been working on this since 1999). The material is made from a combination of lead, phosphorus, and copper.
The researchers say the resulting material is a superconductor, based on how it responds to exposure to magnetic fields.
Why should I care about LK-99?
If LK-99 is truly a room-temperature superconductor, it could open a new world for electronics—and could also potentially have a positive impact on the climate crisis. Electricity could be conducted without resistance, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and making the long-distance transmission of solar or wind energy much more viable.
It could also bring about science-fiction-like devices like a desktop quantum computer and levitating trains. A true room-temperature superconductor, in short, could revolutionize the world of electronics and usher in a new era of innovation.