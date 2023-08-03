Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

LK-99 represents a potential world-changing breakthrough in physics, which has drawn both excitement and skepticism.

What is LK-99? What we know so far about the much-hyped potential superconductor

[Illustration: FC. Source images: Hyun-Tak Kim/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0, rawpixel.com]

BY Chris Morris

LK-99 could change the world. Or it could be the internet’s latest case of much ado about nothing.

Scientific claims about the material—that it is a potential superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure—have sparked a lot of excitement on Hacker News, X, Reddit, and other geeky corners of the online world.

If you’re looking to play catch-up with what could be the biggest scientific breakthrough of the past 75 years—or a hoax—here’s a primer on why it’s significant and where things stand.

What is LK-99?

A paper from scientists in South Korea claimed to synthesize a superconducting material that worked at room temperature. This was dubbed LK-99 (after the paper’s authors Sukbae Lee and Ji-Hoon Kim, who have quietly been working on this since 1999). The material is made from a combination of lead, phosphorus, and copper.

The researchers say the resulting material is a superconductor, based on how it responds to exposure to magnetic fields.

Why should I care about LK-99?

If LK-99 is truly a room-temperature superconductor, it could open a new world for electronics—and could also potentially have a positive impact on the climate crisis. Electricity could be conducted without resistance, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and making the long-distance transmission of solar or wind energy much more viable.

It could also bring about science-fiction-like devices like a desktop quantum computer and levitating trains. A true room-temperature superconductor, in short, could revolutionize the world of electronics and usher in a new era of innovation.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics