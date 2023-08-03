What is LK-99? What we know so far about the much-hyped potential superconductor

LK-99 could change the world. Or it could be the internet’s latest case of much ado about nothing.

Scientific claims about the material—that it is a potential superconductor that works at room temperature and ambient pressure—have sparked a lot of excitement on Hacker News, X, Reddit, and other geeky corners of the online world.

If you’re looking to play catch-up with what could be the biggest scientific breakthrough of the past 75 years—or a hoax—here’s a primer on why it’s significant and where things stand.

What is LK-99?

A paper from scientists in South Korea claimed to synthesize a superconducting material that worked at room temperature. This was dubbed LK-99 (after the paper’s authors Sukbae Lee and Ji-Hoon Kim, who have quietly been working on this since 1999). The material is made from a combination of lead, phosphorus, and copper.