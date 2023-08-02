5 to 9 before 9 to 5: Early risers on TikTok are dispelling the myth that Gen Z is lazy

The youngest generation of employees has a reputation for being lazy, entitled, and essentially, a bunch of freeloaders who aren’t motivated to do anything except become wannabe influencers. But by that notion, it would be pretty tough to explain why so many Gen Zers are rolling out of bed before the sun rises.



The latest TikTok trend, “5 to 9 before 9 to 5,” has twentysomethings waking bright and early in an effort to reclaim their time. They’re routinely waking up at 4:30 a.m. or even earlier so they can exercise, meditate, or basically just do whatever they want before the workday begins. While it sounds fairly exhausting, many report feeling energized, happier, and more accomplished.

Maddi Todd is a TikToker with 168.8K followers, who often posts about her 5-to-9 routine. Her videos are cheeky and fun to watch, but also show what she does to get a jump on the day. She is seen walking her dogs, working out, and generally just having some relaxed time for herself. Todd, along with other TikTokers who use the hashtag #5to9before9to5, talk about having time that belongs to them. Some meditate, take walks, read, or even hit the beach. The exact time doesn’t seem to matter, or even what they do with it—and for some, it’s only an hour or two—but having autonomy over a few hours of the day is what’s important. Remember, this is the same generation that allowed themselves freedom to do nothing but bed-rot all day on Sundays. While the trend is definitely all the rage right now, health-focused individuals might point out that waking up early is nothing new. Meredith Sanner Ambrose is a 39-year-old mom of two who says she’s been rising early for more than 15 years to train for marathons.

“I like to work out in the morning because it refreshes me and lets me think about my day and what I need to do,” she told Fast Company. The mom and athlete manages a customer service team from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and says afternoons are usually dictated by her kids’ activities. Still, even though her time is not her own for the rest of the day, she says early mornings mean “my time first” every day. She also says it’s important to show her kids that if there’s something you want to do, you can find the time to do it.



Not everyone is a morning person, of course. But there is a science to waking up early with the goal of feeling happier. A 2021 JAMA study found a major correlation between a person’s mood and sleep-wake routine. It showed that going to bed just one hour earlier, then starting your day an hour earlier, correlates to a 23% lower risk of depression—a stunning finding that should have even the wildest night owls hitting the sheets a bit sooner.



The 5-to-9-before-9-to-5 routine might not be for everyone, but it’s certainly on trend. Not only does it show that the TikTok generation is health-focused, and definitely not lazy, but it demonstrates how many members of this generation are just really into having autonomy over their own time. That’s why so many are pushing for greater flexibility at work, or for more work-from-home options. But because the 9 to 5 can’t always belong to us, the 5 to 9 is there for those who dare to emerge before the rest of the world.