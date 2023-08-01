Starbucks Q3 earnings: Sales boom in China—but the company misses revenue targets

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life.

Same-store sales—or sales at stores open at least a year—jumped 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to COVID-19 infections.

Still, the company’s results were mixed for the 13 weeks ending July 2. While its earnings surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, its sales were lower than expected.

Starbucks shares were down 1% in after-market trading Tuesday.