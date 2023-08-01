Fast company logo
The coffee chain’s sales in China jumped more than 46%, while U.S. sales were driven in part by rising prices.

Starbucks Q3 earnings: Sales boom in China—but the company misses revenue targets

[Photo: Engin Akyurt/Pexels]

BY Associated Press

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life.

Same-store sales—or sales at stores open at least a year—jumped 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to COVID-19 infections.

Still, the company’s results were mixed for the 13 weeks ending July 2. While its earnings surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, its sales were lower than expected.

Starbucks shares were down 1% in after-market trading Tuesday.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 12% to $9.2 billion in the quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.3 billion, according to FactSet.

Starbucks’ overall same-store sales increase of 10% was also lower than Wall Street’s forecast of 11%.

North American same-store sales rose 7% for the quarter. That was largely due to higher prices and customers ordering more items per visit; customer traffic was up just 1%.

Starbucks said its net income rose 25% to $1.1 billion, or 99 cents per share. Excluding restructuring costs, the company earned $1 per share. That was higher than the 95 cents analysts forecast.

—Dee-Ann Durbin, Associated Press

