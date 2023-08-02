This Florida steak house is the first in the U.S. to serve plant-based steak

At a traditional fine-dining steak house in Orlando, Florida—where the steaks are seared on a wood-fired pit and served by waiters in tuxes—the classic filet mignon and porterhouse on the menu will now be joined by plant-based steak.

Charley’s Steak House is the first of its kind in the U.S. to begin serving a plant-based option. A startup called Chunk makes the steak, which the company says looks and tastes like beef; it’s red in the center when it’s cooked medium-rare. In blind taste tests, “it fooled us,” says Seth Miller, vice president and COO of Talk of the Town Restaurant Group, which runs Charley’s.

[Photo: Chunk Foods]

Until now, the team hadn’t been able to find a product that it was willing to serve. “We’ve been looking to fill this niche in our menus for quite some time,” says executive vice president Clark Woodsby. It’s common, he says, for large groups to come to the restaurant with one or two vegetarians among them. For at least a decade, the team had been scouring food trade shows for something to offer them.

[Photo: Chunk Foods]

“We always go in the show and turn right, into the vegan and vegetarian section,” Miller says. “And we’ve just been disappointed.” The flavor and texture and look of the products that were available didn’t meet their standards.