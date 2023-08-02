Why Dunkin’ and Lego rebrands succeeded, and why Twitter’s will fail

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

And yet, even people who know nothing about design are poking fun at the logo’s simplicity and unprofessional execution. To me, the logo looks suitable for a metaverse strip club or a dating app for robots. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023 Facebook’s Meta journey Oddball branding is hardly unusual for a big tech company. When Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in 2021, it was part of a comprehensive, strategic, and long-term plan. The transformation signified the company’s aspiration to shift from a social media platform to an enterprise focused on the metaverse.

While the goal of a vibrant metaverse remains more theoretical than imminent, the rebranding still gave Meta some momentum as it now seeks to shift its focus to artificial intelligence. Meta’s rebranding highlights the importance of staying relevant and embracing innovation. The company discerned the changing landscape and demonstrated a willingness to adapt in response to shifting consumer needs and preferences. When it realized the metaverse wasn’t materializing, the company focused elsewhere. Perhaps that openness to trying new things explains why the rollout of Threads, Meta’s new competitor for the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is apparently off to a strong start.

Lego was profitable, popular, and beloved for the entire 20th century, but around 2003 its sales began to wane. Presumably, kids had too many other toys and digital devices to play with and simply didn’t have the time or patience to assemble small, colorful, plastic blocks anymore. Undeterred, Lego conducted extensive market, ethnographic, and psychological research to better understand how people in general, and children in particular, play with its wares. The company’s management realized that Lego products can be tied to just about anything. Lego blocks are used both in original ways—kids make their own creations —and derivative ways, whether it’s recreating a pirate ship or a dinosaur seen in a beloved movie.

So the company began to partner with Star Wars, Nintendo, Jurassic Park, and other brands to market special Lego sets. It also released a movie in 2014 that grossed nearly $500 million—boosting Lego sales and profits. [Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images] BP rebrand crashed and burned; American Airlines had low altitude Many corporate rebrands either don’t work or don’t do much to help their companies. In 2000, BP changed its branding from British Petroleum to Beyond Petroleum.

Despite the contention, the company retained the new look. Ultimate fate of X I doubt the X rebrand will succeed—and not just because I dislike the new name and logo. There are some challenging legal issues with naming a major company a letter of the alphabet. The letter X’s use as a brand is already banned in certain countries because of its prevalence in pornography branding.

Matthew Pittman is an assistant professor of advertising and public relations at the University of Tennessee. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.