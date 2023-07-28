Express to Mars? NASA and the Pentagon award contract to build the first nuclear-powered rocket

On Wednesday, NASA and the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that Lockheed Martin had won a contract to build and test a nuclear propulsion system that could halve the time it would take a spacecraft to reach Mars.

With NASA’s current technology, traversing the hundreds of millions of miles to Mars would take seven to nine months, even during the planet’s closest approach to Earth, which only occurs once every 26 months. Having astronauts live in cramped spaces for such a long time can impact their mental health and lead to tensions between crew members—not to mention, potentially expose them to long periods of radiation in space.

“In order for our country, for our species, to further explore space, we need changes in more efficient propulsion,” Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Lunar Exploration Campaigns, told reporters. “Higher thrust propulsion is really, really important. And I think we’re on the cusp of that here.”

Harnessing nuclear power for future missions rather than using today’s chemically fueled rockets could send astronauts to the Red Planet in just 3-4 months. The rockets would carry fission reactors that split atoms to heat the propellant by thousands of degrees, converting it into a hot gas that is funneled through a nozzle to generate thrust. While Lockheed Martin is leading the development of the rocket, their partner BWX Technologies will build the nuclear fission reactor powering the engine.