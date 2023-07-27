The LK-99 superconductor could be world changing or a total hoax. Here’s why you should care either way

Outside of Sheldon Cooper and The Big Bang Theory, physics generally isn’t part of the day-to-day conversation for most people. But a recent claim from scientists has everyone paying attention. A trio of physicists claims to have created a superconductor, dubbed LK-99, that works at room temperature and ambient pressure.

In basic terms, that means they might have discovered a material that can conduct electricity with no notable resistance, meaning it loses zero energy. And, if that’s true, it could be world altering.

What does it all mean?

How big of a deal is this? Picture everything from sci-fi-esque devices like levitating trains to electronics and computers that respond significantly faster to ultra-efficient continent-spanning power lines that could help address climate change. They’d take a big leap forward with a room temperature superconductor.

Other uses include MRI machines that wouldn’t need to be cooled so tremendously. Desktop quantum computers could become a reality. And the days of your computer or smartphone overheating? Those could be history.