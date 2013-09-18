Its Nearly Time For Superconducting’s Moment In The Sun

Superconductivity has always sounded like a ridiculous pipe dream, or perhaps a weird plot device from one of the stranger episodes of Doctor Who. But as a huge story from the Institute of Physics points out, we already live in a world where superconductivity is used pretty often. And soon it seems it will hit the mainstream, and possibly affect your life.

But before we get to the juicy bits, you need to ask the following question: What exactly is superconductivity?

A superconductor can actually be described in one deceptively simple-looking phrase: Superconductors can allow electrical current to flow through them forever, with no external power source needed. That’s basically the inverse of every single electrical thing you’ve ever touched or seen in your life. From the cables in the overhead electrical grid to the microscopically tiny gold strands that connect the silicon in your computer’s chips to the black metal and plastic box you think of as a chip, every electrical wire has a certain resistance. Simply put this means though they can let electrons flow through them to create electrical current, they’re not too fond of the fact…they “resist” it. To get over the resistance and to push the electrons through the wire, you have to apply a force–which may be a new way for you to think of applying “voltage.”

Superconductors have zero resistance–they love having current flowing through them. The how and the why of this involves some freaky and difficult physics, and varies between materials. We’re still working it out. But the upshot of zero resistance is that when you squirt some electrical current into a superconducting wire, it’ll happily just rush around forever with no voltage “push” required.

Why’s this useful? For starters it’s much less wasteful in terms of energy. Every single electrical wire that has normal resistance wastes some of the electrical energy pushing through it–this is true for both your computer circuitry (ever wondered why your laptop gets hot?) and overhead grid wires. In an era where we worry about climate damage, this is a bad thing. It’s also a bad thing for your lap when you’re gaming on your portable PC. Superconducting wires can, in many cases, lead to very very little energy being wasted when you’re moving some current from point A to point B.

Superconductors can also create some very weird and wonderful effects, like incredibly powerful electromagnets. It’s helium-cooled superconducting loops inside an MRI machine that let the device make all those amazing scans inside the human body, with particular success in scanning the brain. Similar magnets make the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva work its magic, pushing back the boundaries of science (and ultimately leading to breakthroughs that will touch your life. Remember where the computer came from). But the size and complexity of an MRI machine, to say nothing of the LHC, are all notable.

This is what breakthroughs in superconductor design will change.