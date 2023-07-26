Swingers ‘crazy golf’ is expanding in the U.S. again—and this time it’s going bigger

In another sign that the experience economy has officially come swinging back to life, Swingers just announced that it will bring its boozy brand of “crazy golf” to a number of new locations by 2026.

The UK import, which mixes cocktails with music, street food, and indoor miniature golf, said today it will open its first Las Vegas location next year at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in a space that will comprise 40,000 square feet, three floors, and no fewer than five golf courses. Swingers is calling the location its “flagship” and promises an immersive, sensory-rich experience that will introduce Sin City to the concept of the English-style “country house.”

The announcement coincides with a recently completed Series C funding round in which the brand’s parent company, Competitive Socialising, raised $52 million from Cain International and other investors—all with the aim of expanding to at least 15 locations. In addition to Vegas, the company said it will also open a new location on Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

Swingers began a decade ago in an East London warehouse and opened its first U.S. location in Washington, D.C., in 2021, while pandemic-era restrictions were still in place for many indoor activities. At the time, cofounder and co-CEO Matt Grech-Smith told Fast Company that he saw a big opportunity to capitalize on pent-up demand for real-life experiences after months and months of lockdowns.