Asian Americans view Asia favorably with the exception of China, says Pew Report

Asian Americans are the product of two different worlds: mainstream American society and their ancestral country. To understand their views on both of these worlds, Pew Research Center recently conducted a study of 7,000 Asian Americans who identified as having Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese, or Taiwanese heritage.
In general, 78% of Asian Americans reported having favorable views of the United States, and 44% very favorable views. However, the picture gets more complicated for Asia. Here are the key findings:
- Asian Americans had favorable views of most Asian countries with the exception of China: 68% viewed Japan favorably, 62% Korea, and 56% Taiwan, while only 33% viewed India favorably and 20% viewed China favorably. However, 52% viewed China unfavorably and only 23% viewed India unfavorably.
- Asian Americans felt favorably toward their countries of origin with the exception of Chinese Americans: 95% of Taiwanese Americans viewed Taiwan favorably, 92% of Japanese Americans said the same of Japan, and 76% of Indian Americans felt favorably toward India. However, only 41% of Chinese Americans viewed China favorably. Only 25% of Chinese Americans born in the U.S. felt favorably toward China, while 70% said they felt favorably toward Taiwan. Meanwhile, 75% say they would not move to their ancestral homeland.
- Asian immigrants viewed both the United States and their home countries more favorably than U.S.-born Asian Americans: 83% of Asian Americans viewed the U.S. favorably, compared to 64% of U.S.-born Asian Americans. Asian immigrants also had more positive views of China and India than U.S.-born Asian Americans.
- Education had a larger impact on people’s opinions than politics: 55% of Republican Asian Americans view China unfavorably as well as 52% of Democratic Asian Americans. However, Asian Americans with higher levels of education tended to feel more positively toward countries in Asia with the exception of China; people with lower levels of education tended to view China more favorably.
You can check out the full Pew report here.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.