3 ways to be a better ally to your AAPI coworkers and the greater community

In 1992 Congress designated May as National Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM), to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. In a time when dialog on diversity and inclusion must advance beyond holidays and heroes, this APAHM gives us all the opportunity to consider how as leaders we can become better allies to the Asian Pacific American community.

Corporate leaders must recognize that Asian representation at all levels of their organizations is important. AAPI employee resource groups are also vital. They provide a space for Asian employees to share stories, receive support, and find community and can also be a talent pipeline to identify current and future leaders. Support AAPI-owned businesses and AAPI-serving organizations According to Yelp’s Economic Impact Report on diverse businesses, it’s clear that consumers are increasingly looking to support Asian business owners. The rate of searches on Yelp for Asian-owned businesses in the U.S. increased by 3,404% in February 2021 compared to the same period the year prior. To make it easier to find and support Asian-owned businesses, Yelp collaborated with Gold House, to introduce a new way for businesses to self-identify as Asian-owned. Additionally, the following Asian American and Pacific Islander-serving organizations are fighting to stop Asian hate and lift up the experiences of the AAPI community.