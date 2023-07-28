Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Presumably when you flick on Roku, the streaming hub that claims more than 70 million active accounts, it’s because you want to watch a show or a movie or an event. But it’s become increasingly clear that lots of people spend at least a little time watching . . . Roku’s screensaver. The dark cityscape with Roku-purple and magenta highlights that scrolls by on an endless, relaxing loop was given the name Roku City on social media and in various memes. “This particular screensaver has taken on a life of its own,” the New York Times declared last year, calling idle Rokus “the unlikely venue for a massive public art experiment.” Now Roku itself has been taking a closer look at its digital metropolis, and has gradually begun adding something new: advertising. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roku (@rokuplayer) It’s a fledgling initiative. But while other streamers are cutting costs and trying to minimize subscriber churn, it’s also a signal that Roku is finding adventurous ways in which to grow. Yesterday, the company announced strong quarterly revenue growth ($847 million, up 11% over last year) and beat expectations on second-quarter earnings, sending its stock price up more than 25% in midday trading Friday. Its official shareholder letter specifically called out the fact that its “iconic screensaver” is now “opened for major brand advertisers,” and Roku City ads got a shout-out during its earnings call as having strong potential.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

In the run-up to this year’s Newfronts/upfronts marketing scrum (where platforms woo potential advertisers), Roku promoted its imaginary city on actual Times Square billboard screens. In May, streamer Paramount+ got its own temporary Roku City “neighborhood” in a kind of brand takeover that reimagined the digital streetscape with Paramount-centric iconography, from its logo to visual nods to Top Gun: Maverick and Star Trek, among others; billboards led straight to Paramount content. The McDonald’s and Barbie campaigns, more integrated into the standard Roku Cityscape, followed. That variety underscores Roku’s unusual position, as both a gateway to content and a venue for advertising. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roku (@rokuplayer) Roku currently loses money, but has beaten expectations in recent quarters. Going into its earnings announcement yesterday, its share price had surged more than 75% this year—and rose sharply in after-hours trading following its earnings report after yesterday’s close and continued to soar on Friday. It is still well off its 2021 highs, reflecting broader pressure on the streaming category in general to prove profitable business models. But its latest revenue numbers suggest it remains a popular streaming hub for tens of millions of users—active accounts rose by nearly 2 million over last quarter, reaching 73.5 million. And tapping into the curious popularity is consistent with its efforts to position itself as somewhat above the so-called streaming wars. At the moment, it’s unclear how much money Roku City ads might bring in: the company declined to comment, citing the quiet period before its earnings announcement; and in fairness, the effort is only a few weeks old. But the digital metropolis clearly has a role in Roku’s ideal advertising future. It makes brand campaigns “unmissable,” as one Roku exec put it at this year’s Newfront pitch to marketers. “Many are renting you ad space,” another exec added, “but Roku is building an entire ad-friendly world.” Its screensaver city aims to be on that map.

