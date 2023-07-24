What’s happening to Twitter? The new ‘X’ logo is going over about as well as you’d expect

Elon Musk has made another major change to Twitter. Last night, Twitter’s owner revealed that the platform would be ditching the iconic blue bird logo in favor of an “X” logo. Shortly after announcing the new logo, it was projected onto Twitter’s headquarters, ushering in a new era for the company.
For those wondering why the Twitter logo is now an X, in April, Musk officially changed Twitter’s company name from Twitter, Inc to X Corp. That move happened because Musk has a dream of creating an “everything app,” much like WeChat in China, called “X”—and apparently he sees Twitter as the gateway to that.
Whether Musk’s X dream comes to pass is something we’ll have to wait to find out. But Twitter users (or should I call them “X” users?) already have lots of thoughts about the logo change. Here are some of the best reactions.
Many feel the X logo evokes thoughts of porn…
Or illicit activities…
Others say it feels dystopian…
Or just plain confusing…
Still, others suggest the X logo just feels generic or familiar.
For what it’s worth, logo changes are usually contentious—just look at Airbnb. However, some companies have also pulled logo changes off pretty well recently, including Pepsi and Pfizer. But Musk seems to have hedged his bets by already announcing that the new “X” logo will “certainly” be “refined” in the future.