Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

From eye-rolls to inevitable jokes about porn, here are some of the first user reactions to Twitter’s new look.

What’s happening to Twitter? The new ‘X’ logo is going over about as well as you’d expect

BY Michael Grothaus

Elon Musk has made another major change to Twitter. Last night, Twitter’s owner revealed that the platform would be ditching the iconic blue bird logo in favor of an “X” logo. Shortly after announcing the new logo, it was projected onto Twitter’s headquarters, ushering in a new era for the company.

For those wondering why the Twitter logo is now an X, in April, Musk officially changed Twitter’s company name from Twitter, Inc to X Corp. That move happened because Musk has a dream of creating an “everything app,” much like WeChat in China, called “X”—and apparently he sees Twitter as the gateway to that.

Whether Musk’s X dream comes to pass is something we’ll have to wait to find out. But Twitter users (or should I call them “X” users?) already have lots of thoughts about the logo change. Here are some of the best reactions.

Many feel the X logo evokes thoughts of porn…

https://twitter.com/ch1w33th3d0g/status/1683237103147294720
https://twitter.com/ArtistAJ17/status/1683403524095213568

Or illicit activities…

Others say it feels dystopian…

Or just plain confusing…

Still, others suggest the X logo just feels generic or familiar.

advertisement

For what it’s worth, logo changes are usually contentious—just look at Airbnb. However, some companies have also pulled logo changes off pretty well recently, including Pepsi and Pfizer. But Musk seems to have hedged his bets by already announcing that the new “X” logo will “certainly” be “refined” in the future.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michael Grothaus is a novelist and author. His latest novel, BEAUTIFUL SHINING PEOPLE, has been translated into multiple languages More

Explore Topics