What’s happening to Twitter? The new ‘X’ logo is going over about as well as you’d expect

Elon Musk has made another major change to Twitter. Last night, Twitter’s owner revealed that the platform would be ditching the iconic blue bird logo in favor of an “X” logo. Shortly after announcing the new logo, it was projected onto Twitter’s headquarters, ushering in a new era for the company.

𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

For those wondering why the Twitter logo is now an X, in April, Musk officially changed Twitter’s company name from Twitter, Inc to X Corp. That move happened because Musk has a dream of creating an “everything app,” much like WeChat in China, called “X”—and apparently he sees Twitter as the gateway to that.

Whether Musk’s X dream comes to pass is something we’ll have to wait to find out. But Twitter users (or should I call them “X” users?) already have lots of thoughts about the logo change. Here are some of the best reactions.

Many feel the X logo evokes thoughts of porn…

https://twitter.com/ch1w33th3d0g/status/1683237103147294720

Taking one of the most recognizable brand names in the world and changing it to X is unfathomably dumb. Sounds like a porn site and the logo looks like the emblem to a bad Call of Duty gamebattles team from 2008 https://t.co/FeAhyhR7S6 — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) July 23, 2023

Da FU*K is happening?! The old Twitter logo was open, accessible, instantly recognisable around the world. This new one looks like the logo of a seedy suburban strip club. Devoid of colour, bland, generic… BORING! This is branding suicide! pic.twitter.com/ZSgFBXjrqM — C. M. Kosemen (@cmkosemen) July 24, 2023

Please when you see X videos in my history search bar, it's not porn.



It's the new Twitter logo pic.twitter.com/jieevj8EhL — Tiza Brian (@tizabrian) July 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/ArtistAJ17/status/1683403524095213568

Or illicit activities…

The twitter X looks like the logo of a tattoo parlour that's a front for money laundering — Paul Lynch 🦉 (@PaulMJLynch) July 24, 2023

New Twitter logo looks like a crypto bot profile pic; looks like I'm gonna get peddled some new meme coin to gamble on. — BLM Broseph (@ArcticBeasty) July 24, 2023

Why does the new Twitter/X logo look like a razor blade and a line of cocaine? pic.twitter.com/iOmSxZTovL — Bad 'BK' Kobold (@badkobold) July 24, 2023

Others say it feels dystopian…

The name Twitter had something cheerful to it, chatter like birds chirping in spring.



The X logo has something depressingly fascist about it. It makes me think of dystopian societies as depicted in 1984, Pink Floyd's The Wall and V for Vendetta. pic.twitter.com/Q00PR903nT — FPL Psycho (@PsychoFpl) July 24, 2023

Is it just me or is there a really dark fascist vibe with this new logo? #twitter #x pic.twitter.com/CRpa0fiTyL — acera197 (@acera197) July 24, 2023

Or just plain confusing…

The X logo just looks like someone put the close window button on the wrong side — Saysi (@SaysiOnTwit) July 24, 2023

So, this isn't Twitter any more. It's now "X". Okay.



I just posted this by poking a big blue button marked "Tweet" in large letters. Is that button staying, then? What else could it have written on it, given that this place now has a letter instead of a name?



This is SO stupid. — Matthew Smith 💙 (@Amiga_Square) July 24, 2023

Desktop is just hilarious. School kids have a better understanding of brand roll out. #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/AMCrMELw80 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) July 24, 2023

None of this makes sense anymore. The Home button was designed to look like a birdhouse, precisely because the Twitter logo was a bird. pic.twitter.com/qSWooGMnGf — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) July 24, 2023

Still, others suggest the X logo just feels generic or familiar.