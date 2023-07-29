Hollywood needs to pivot now, or AI will replace the studios, too

One of the many legitimate concerns held by the actors and writers on strike right now is that Hollywood will use AI to replace them. Studios have already proposed that they should be allowed to scan background extras’ faces, pay them only once, and use their likeness in future projects forever without additional compensation (currently extras make $100-200 per day).
The studios have also refused to negotiate with writers when it comes to using AI-generated scripts for film and television. This refusal to negotiate has led many of the people on strike to fear that Hollywood views AI as a cost-cutting tool (and cost-cutting is all the rage in the entertainment industry right now). Humans need to be paid; AI doesn’t.
But such a plan would be incredibly shortsighted and will ultimately doom the Hollywood studios themselves. Why? Because by the 2030s, AI will have likely made movie studios obsolete.
AI-generated bedtime stories
Remember when you were a child, and before you went to sleep you wanted to hear a bedtime story? Your parent or caregiver would then make one up—generate one—on the spot. That’s what the AI running on our devices will be able to do for us by the 2030s. But far from just a short audio-only bedtime tale, AI will be able to generate entire bespoke films. These films will feature a wide cast of characters, themes, story arcs, and moving musical scores—all AI-generated, but looking as if they were made in Hollywood.
But this AI-generated content will not need a movie studio behind it. AI doesn’t need Hollywood. It just needs itself. And AI will be able to offer audiences what Hollywood can’t: movies uniquely tailored to a single individual’s tastes. Maybe that individual has an eight-hour flight ahead, so they instruct the AI on their tablet to generate a spy thriller trilogy exactly eight hours long, set in, say, Tokyo, the city they are traveling to. Maybe the individual even wants to see themself starring in the lead role. The AI will be able to generate this as easily as a father generates a bedtime story about a child’s favorite stuffed animal having an adventure.
When anyone can generate the movie they want to see right on their smartphone or tablet or Apple TV, why would investors sink their money into films that people need to be convinced to pay to see? The studio could quickly become obsolete.
It’s worth noting that I’m not the only one who thinks this. The actor, writer, and director Justine Bateman posted an interesting thread on Twitter back in May with similar predictions. And she’s in a unique position to understand because not only is she a Hollywood veteran, she’s also a coder with a degree in computer science.