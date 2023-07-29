Hollywood needs to pivot now, or AI will replace the studios, too

One of the many legitimate concerns held by the actors and writers on strike right now is that Hollywood will use AI to replace them. Studios have already proposed that they should be allowed to scan background extras’ faces, pay them only once, and use their likeness in future projects forever without additional compensation (currently extras make $100-200 per day).

The studios have also refused to negotiate with writers when it comes to using AI-generated scripts for film and television. This refusal to negotiate has led many of the people on strike to fear that Hollywood views AI as a cost-cutting tool (and cost-cutting is all the rage in the entertainment industry right now). Humans need to be paid; AI doesn’t.

But such a plan would be incredibly shortsighted and will ultimately doom the Hollywood studios themselves. Why? Because by the 2030s, AI will have likely made movie studios obsolete.

AI-generated bedtime stories

Remember when you were a child, and before you went to sleep you wanted to hear a bedtime story? Your parent or caregiver would then make one up—generate one—on the spot. That’s what the AI running on our devices will be able to do for us by the 2030s. But far from just a short audio-only bedtime tale, AI will be able to generate entire bespoke films. These films will feature a wide cast of characters, themes, story arcs, and moving musical scores—all AI-generated, but looking as if they were made in Hollywood.