Disney mass layoffs continue, with new round of job cuts expected this week: reports

The Walt Disney Company has begun its expected third round of job cuts, according to reports from Deadline and CNN . The layoffs come after two earlier workforce reductions this year.

Disney’s return-again CEO, Bob Iger, announced in February that the entertainment giant would cut 7,000 jobs in an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. The cuts would come in three waves and be completed before the summer. The first round of cuts saw hundreds of staff let go, and the second round, in April, saw up to 4,000 jobs cut, including many at ESPN.

The third—and presumably final—round of major cuts will begin this week and are expected to affect about 2,500 positions, according to reports. We’ve reached out to Disney for comment and will update this post if we hear back.

Unlike the first two rounds of cuts, which saw some divisions hit harder than others, Deadline says the third round will see job cuts “across the board” at the company. However, the publication notes that Disney’s television division, which received the brunt of job cuts in the second wave of layoffs, will see only a small number of jobs go this round.