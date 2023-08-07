Fast company logo
You don’t have to break the bank to create documents, edit images, and work with video.

These free alternatives to big-name software are actually easy to use

[Photo: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty images]

BY Doug Aamoth

Thanks to inflation and skyrocketing interest rates, I’ve come to the unfortunate realization that I’m getting squeezed. And short of scoring a gigantic raise, my only real recourse is to either work more or spend less.

If you find yourself in a similar position, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s possible to pass on most expensive software in favor of free, viable alternatives that don’t require a PhD to use. Here’s a look at what’s available.

LibreOffice for documents

Unless you’re really leveraging the integration features among various Microsoft Office products, you might find yourself equally happy with LibreOffice. It’s excellent, free, and compatible with the file formats used by apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

It’s got a word processor, spreadsheets, presentation software, support for multiple platforms, and an easy-to-use interface—all for the low, low price of nothing.

Counterpoint: Microsoft Office (now technically known as Microsoft 365, but who calls it that?) is the gold standard, and the $70-per-year version works on up to five machines and includes a whopping 1 TB of cloud storage. Google’s Docs, Sheets, and Slides are compelling free alternatives as well.

Pixlr for images

If you know anything about free image editors, you’re already wondering why GIMP isn’t on this list, since it’s made every list in the history of free-software-alternatives lists. And if you’re a seasoned image-wrangling pro, you’re scoffing at the very idea that a free product is worth considering.

