These free alternatives to big-name software are actually easy to use

Thanks to inflation and skyrocketing interest rates, I’ve come to the unfortunate realization that I’m getting squeezed. And short of scoring a gigantic raise, my only real recourse is to either work more or spend less.

If you find yourself in a similar position, you’ll be pleased to learn that it’s possible to pass on most expensive software in favor of free, viable alternatives that don’t require a PhD to use. Here’s a look at what’s available.

LibreOffice for documents

Unless you’re really leveraging the integration features among various Microsoft Office products, you might find yourself equally happy with LibreOffice. It’s excellent, free, and compatible with the file formats used by apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

It’s got a word processor, spreadsheets, presentation software, support for multiple platforms, and an easy-to-use interface—all for the low, low price of nothing.