When it comes to where NASA should be focusing its attention these days, Americans are placing a bigger emphasis on Armageddon than Artemis.
Results from a Pew Research Center poll, released Thursday, show people think monitoring asteroids that could potentially hit Earth should be a top priority for the space agency. Relatively few, meanwhile, think sending astronauts to the moon or Mars should be NASA’s chief concentration.
The study, which polled 10,329 adults, is a wide-ranging look at Americans’ views on space, including everything from tourism to exploration. And when asked about top priorities, the sentiment heavily favored Bruce Willis over Buzz Aldrin.
Some 60% of those surveyed said monitoring asteroids and other objects that could strike the Earth should be the top priority (another 30% listed it as an important one). Monitoring the Earth’s climate system was the second item on the poll’s priority list, with 50% saying it should be at the top, followed by conducting basic scientific research (40%), and developing technologies that could be adapted for other uses (35%).
Human exploration of the moon was all the way down in eighth place on the list, with just 12% saying it should be the top priority. Mars exploration came in ninth with 11%.
The survey, of course, comes as NASA prepares for the late 2024 Artemis II moon mission, which aims to put astronauts into lunar orbit. The next mission, which would take place in either 2025 or 2026, will be called Artemis III—and will land astronauts on the lunar South Pole, with the assistance of SpaceX’s Starship, returning humans to the surface.
The moon, of course, isn’t the final destination. NASA hopes, long term, to learn the best ways to live, work, and survive in hostile outer space conditions. That will make crewed missions to Mars feasible by the mid-2030s.