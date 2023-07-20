Americans are very concerned about deadly asteroids hitting Earth

When it comes to where NASA should be focusing its attention these days, Americans are placing a bigger emphasis on Armageddon than Artemis.

Results from a Pew Research Center poll, released Thursday, show people think monitoring asteroids that could potentially hit Earth should be a top priority for the space agency. Relatively few, meanwhile, think sending astronauts to the moon or Mars should be NASA’s chief concentration.

The study, which polled 10,329 adults, is a wide-ranging look at Americans’ views on space, including everything from tourism to exploration. And when asked about top priorities, the sentiment heavily favored Bruce Willis over Buzz Aldrin.

Some 60% of those surveyed said monitoring asteroids and other objects that could strike the Earth should be the top priority (another 30% listed it as an important one). Monitoring the Earth’s climate system was the second item on the poll’s priority list, with 50% saying it should be at the top, followed by conducting basic scientific research (40%), and developing technologies that could be adapted for other uses (35%).