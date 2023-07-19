The mask ban isn’t In-N-Out Burger’s first time flouting public health since COVID

In-N-Out Burger—which belongs to an industry where hygiene and safety are key—has chosen an interesting hill to die on this week, confirming that it has banned masks at stores in five states, unless workers can submit a medical note stating that they need one.

To quote In-N-Out directly, “no masks shall be worn in the Store,” the apparent reason being to “show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals.” Screenshots of the internal memo—which was emailed on July 14—quickly migrated to Reddit and Twitter, where critics have not wasted words.

The ban begins August 14 at stores across Texas, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona, and Utah. Workers who feel that they still need a face covering on the job must get a “valid medical note” from a doctor confirming that there is some “specific medical condition or health concern that requires them to wear a mask.”

Notably, this new rule doesn’t apply in either Oregon or California—In-N-Out’s home state, where 70% of its restaurants are located—because it cannot apply there. Laws in both states prohibit employers from preventing their employees from wearing masks. In-N-Out workers in the other states who do get permission to use one will have to wear a company-issued N95 mask; a different type is okay only with another “valid medical note exempting the Associate from the N95 mask requirement.”