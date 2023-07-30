How to find (or regain) focus, no matter where you work

We have built our lives to be distractible, to respond to every notification as if it’s urgent. Luckily there are a lot of small practical things we can do to find focus. For starters, we have more control over our environment than we realize and small changes like turning off notifications, listening to music, and sitting near natural light can all help. One of the best things about the flexibility that has come from remote and hybrid workplaces is the ability to not only work in the timeframe that best fits your schedule, but prioritize working hours where your brain is at peak performance.



Some of the best advice about finding focus, however, can be in doing the most basic elements of self-care: eating and sleeping well, taking breaks, and getting exercise. And when it comes to “getting in the zone,” redefining success can help, too. After all, short periods of focus are better than none at all, and the luxury to block off an afternoon for “thinking” isn’t something many of us have.