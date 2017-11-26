How To Design Your Ideal Workday Based On Your Sleep Habits

Chances are you don’t start work in the morning without first having a cup (or several) of coffee.

But as board-certified sleep specialist and The Power of When author Michael Breus sees it, exactly when you should have caffeine depends on your sleep type.

When it comes to falling asleep and waking up, Breus has found there are four types of people in the world–or rather, animals: bears, lions, wolves, and dolphins. Each represents a so-called “chronotype” that describes your body’s natural sleep habits and energy patterns. Knowing not to act like a wolf when you’re really a bear, says Breus, can help you have less painful wake-ups, fewer after-lunch slumps, and more productive workdays overall.

Using Your Sleep Patterns To Redesign Your Workday

Breus believes that your chronotype can offer a roadmap for taking advantage of your body’s natural energy flows. Here’s what an ideal workday might look like, according to Breus, for bears, lions, wolves, and dolphins:

Bears are 50%–55% of the population. “They are the ‘get it done’ group,” Breus says. “They have normal sleep schedules, but may not get quite enough sleep.”

MORNING ROUTINE: 7 a.m.–11 a.m.

Wake up and get your blood flowing with 10 minutes of stretching.

Eat a light breakfast: fruit, yogurt, nuts, and a 16-ounce glass of water.

Take 15 minutes or so to plan your day.

Then you can grab that coffee.

PEAK WORKING HOURS: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.