The ‘Big Five’ tech giants have 700+ remote jobs open right now

Even if you’re not familiar with the term “Big Five” as it relates to tech companies, you know the five companies themselves: Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (née Facebook), and Microsoft.

And if you’re looking for a job from one of these companies, boy are there a ton of them available if you’re willing to make the trek into one of their many physical locations—most of which are located in satellite offices in large cities and at their respective headquarters near San Francisco or Seattle.

There are also a small but not insignificant number of U.S.-based remote roles available as well. Here’s where to find them.

Amazon: 43 openings

For a company of Amazon’s size, remote roles can be hard to come by. The ones that are available, though, run the gamut from cyber security to engineering to marketing and beyond.