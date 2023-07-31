The ‘Big Five’ tech giants have 700+ remote jobs open right now

Even if you’re not familiar with the term “Big Five” as it relates to tech companies, you know the five companies themselves: Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (née Facebook), and Microsoft.
And if you’re looking for a job from one of these companies, boy are there a ton of them available if you’re willing to make the trek into one of their many physical locations—most of which are located in satellite offices in large cities and at their respective headquarters near San Francisco or Seattle.
There are also a small but not insignificant number of U.S.-based remote roles available as well. Here’s where to find them.
Amazon: 43 openings
For a company of Amazon’s size, remote roles can be hard to come by. The ones that are available, though, run the gamut from cyber security to engineering to marketing and beyond.
The majority of Amazon’s listings are for truly remote positions—as in anywhere in the U.S.—although a handful are remote yet tied to a specific population center. So make sure to read the descriptions carefully.
Apple: 20 openings
Apple has made its feelings about full-time remote work pretty clear, so it’s not hugely surprising to see a paltry 17 positions available. About half are for sales positions and half involve software work.
The fact that listings are tied to specific cities doesn’t mean you need to live nearby: This one based out of San Diego, for instance, says, “This position can be remote from any city across the U.S. You do not need to live in the city this is posted in to be considered.” But many descriptions either don’t make it clear how close you’d have to live to a particular location—or are just flat out unclear.