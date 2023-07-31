Brands That Matter Extended Deadline on Friday 6/6!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Have your career cake and eat it too—with these remote-friendly jobs at Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

The ‘Big Five’ tech giants have 700+ remote jobs open right now

[Photo:
Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth

Even if you’re not familiar with the term “Big Five” as it relates to tech companies, you know the five companies themselves: Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta (née Facebook), and Microsoft.

And if you’re looking for a job from one of these companies, boy are there a ton of them available if you’re willing to make the trek into one of their many physical locations—most of which are located in satellite offices in large cities and at their respective headquarters near San Francisco or Seattle.

There are also a small but not insignificant number of U.S.-based remote roles available as well. Here’s where to find them.

Amazon: 43 openings

For a company of Amazon’s size, remote roles can be hard to come by. The ones that are available, though, run the gamut from cyber security to engineering to marketing and beyond.

The majority of Amazon’s listings are for truly remote positions—as in anywhere in the U.S.—although a handful are remote yet tied to a specific population center. So make sure to read the descriptions carefully.

Apple: 20 openings

Apple has made its feelings about full-time remote work pretty clear, so it’s not hugely surprising to see a paltry 17 positions available. About half are for sales positions and half involve software work.

The fact that listings are tied to specific cities doesn’t mean you need to live nearby: This one based out of San Diego, for instance, says, “This position can be remote from any city across the U.S. You do not need to live in the city this is posted in to be considered.” But many descriptions either don’t make it clear how close you’d have to live to a particular location—or are just flat out unclear.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

Explore Topics